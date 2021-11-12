Aryan Khan Birthday Special: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's son made his debut in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham...'?

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan turns 24 years old on Saturday, November 13. Although he hasn't made a big Bollywood debut yet, he commands a monstrous fan following on social media.

But did you know Aryan has already appeared in one of the most iconic Bollywood films?

To all who are eagerly waiting to see the star kid on the silver screen, Aryan made his debut in films as a child artist. He played the role of junior Shah Rukh Khan in the opening song of Karan Johar’s ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..’.

Not only that, according to a report, he also had a scene in the movie ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’. But the scene was reportedly removed from the film after the final edit as it didn’t seem too convincing.

Aryan has also lent his voice to the character of Simba in the Hindi version of the film 'The Lion King' in the year 2019.

The star son keeps himself away from the spotlight except now where he can't seem to escape the spotlight, following his arrest in connection with Mumbai cruise drug case.

Aryan was arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case on October 3. Several court hearings, lots of drama and after being in prison for 26 long days, Aryan was grantred bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28. He finally walked out of jail on October 30, just in time for his father's birthday on November 2.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 06:22 PM IST