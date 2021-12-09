Aryan Khan becomes second most-searched celeb on Google in 2021

New Delhi: Nothing can come between India's love for cricket and it was proved yet again as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC T20 World Cup fills the top spots for the trending query overall in the year, beating even the likes of Covid vaccine or CoWin portal, according to Google India's 'Year In Search 2020' announced on Wednesday.

IPL, which was also the most searched sporting event, was followed by CoWIN, ICC T20 World Cup, Euro Cup, Tokyo Olympics and Covid Vaccine in the top trending query list on search engine giant Google.

Notably, the IPL had topped the trending query list last year as well.

Tokyo Olympics, Black Fungus, Afghanistan, West Bengal elections, Tropical cyclone Tauktae and Lockdown made it to the top 10 among the most searched news events by Indians, according to the list.

Euro Cup, Copa America, Wimbledon, Paralympics and French Open were among the most searched sporting events this year.

Neeraj Chopra arched to the apex of the personality list with his history-making performance at the Tokyo Olympics - Independent India's first ever medal in athletics. He was followed by superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who got embroiled in a major controversy after being booked by the NCB in an alleged drug case in October.

Tesla founder Elon Musk and page three celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raj Kundra were among the names that piqued interest of the nation. The list also included two more 2020 Tokyo Olympic medalists PV Sindhu and Bajrang Punia.

2021 also witnessed strong interest in regional cinema, paving the way for "Jai Bhim", a Tamil blockbuster securing the top spot on the movies list, followed by Bollywood blockbuster "Shershaah". "Radhe", and "Bell Bottom" were the other Hindi movies that surged on the trending charts.

Highly anticipated Hollywood movies like "Godzilla vs Kong" and "Eternals" rounded up the list of the top trending movies of this year.

With India facing lack of hospital beds and oxygen cylinders during the ferocious second wave of Coronavirus in April and May, dominating the Google charts in its "How to" section were queries like "How to increase oxygen level', "How to make oxygen at home" and " How to register for covid vaccine".

The same was witnessed in its 'Near me' searches this year, with searches on Covid Vaccine, Covid tests, Covid hospital filling up the top slots. Searches for oxygen cylinders and CT scans also witnessed a spike as people fought the tide of the pandemic over the course of the year.

In addition, queries on food deliveries, tiffin services and takeout restaurants also surged with people looking to ride out the intermittent lockdowns.

Among the most searched terms, the majority of Indians wanted to know "What is Black Fungus". The list had a wide range of queries ranging from "What is Taliban", "What is Remdesivir", to the evidently academic "What is the factorial of hundred".

