‘Article 15’ duo Ayushmann Khurrana, Anubhav Sinha to reunite for action thriller

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Ayushmann Khurrana are set to reteam for an action thriller.

The director-actor duo last collaborated on critically-acclaimed "Article 15", which revolved around the caste divide in the country.

Representative of the filmmaker, who is currently riding high on the success of "Thappad", announced the new project on Friday.

The new film is scheduled to release on October 16 this year.

Ayushmann was last seen in "Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan".