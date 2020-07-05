Arshad Warsi's hilarious dig at Adani over high electricity bills will leave you in splits!

Residents across Mumbai have been complaining about abnormally high electricity bills, which they received after the lockdown. Taapsee Pannu was the first Bollywood personality who called out the power firm Adani for overcharging. Soon, Nimrat Kaur, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia Renuka Shahane, Huma Qureshi, Ranvir Shorey, Dino Morea and Vir Das, among others were complaining about inflated electricity bills. On Sunday, actor Arshad Warsi took a hilarious dig at Adani on Twitter and it will leave you in splits!
Replying to a leading daily's article about his paintings, the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' actor wrote, "People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill"
Reacting to the tweet, actress Tisca Chopra wrote, "Before they sell out, you keep mine aside @ArshadWarsi."
Filmmaker Sanajy Gupta commented, "No one can match @ArshadWarsi ‘s sense of humour."
Sharing her own experience, actress Shruti Seth wrote, "Yayyy!!! I’m the proud owner of two of your exquisites paintings @ArshadWarsi I might have to sell one to pay my Tata electricity bill."
Hours later, Arshad took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "And yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Quick response from @Adani_Elec_Mum problem solved. All you have to do is contact them.... thank you."
Meanwhile, people who have received high power bills are stunned and believe they have been charged wrongly. Many also stated that despite lockdown their consumption has been similar to the previous month or what was earlier consumed in summer.
After receiving several complaints, distribution company (discom) providers like state run Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution company Ltd (MSEDCL) and private- TATA Power, Adani, BEST, have set up quick redressal cell to deal with the problem.
Adani Mumbai Electricity Ltd (AMEL) has its dedicated 24x7 toll free helpline 19122 where the customers can register their complaints. Besides, one can also send an email to its helpdesk.
