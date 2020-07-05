Arshad Warsi's hilarious dig at Adani over high electricity bills will leave you in splits!

Residents across Mumbai have been complaining about abnormally high electricity bills, which they received after the lockdown. Taapsee Pannu was the first Bollywood personality who called out the power firm Adani for overcharging. Soon, Nimrat Kaur, Soha Ali Khan, Neha Dhupia Renuka Shahane, Huma Qureshi, Ranvir Shorey, Dino Morea and Vir Das, among others were complaining about inflated electricity bills. On Sunday, actor Arshad Warsi took a hilarious dig at Adani on Twitter and it will leave you in splits!

Replying to a leading daily's article about his paintings, the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' actor wrote, "People please buy my paintings, I need to pay my Adani electric bill, kidneys am keeping for the next bill"