Arshad Warsi says SRK's pic 'would make any man turn gay'; receives mixed reactions on Twitter

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday completed 28 years in Bollywood, and thanked his fans for allowing him to entertain them for almost three decades. Taking to Twitter, SRK penned a thank you note and even shared a monochrome picture of himself, in which he is seen sporting beard and long hair. Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi took to the comment section to react to SRK's picture and wrote, "this pic would make any man turn gay."

The 'Jolly LLB' actor's post received over 1k retweets and 4.6k likes. Netizens took to the comments section react to Arshad's tweet. While some agreed with the actor, others called him out for the comment.

A user wrote, "I am 95% straight and 5% gay for SRK !"

While another wrote, "As if it's a choice?"

"Your homophobic certificate is coming," commented a user.