Arshad Warsi says SRK's pic 'would make any man turn gay'; receives mixed reactions on Twitter

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday completed 28 years in Bollywood, and thanked his fans for allowing him to entertain them for almost three decades. Taking to Twitter, SRK penned a thank you note and even shared a monochrome picture of himself, in which he is seen sporting beard and long hair. Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi took to the comment section to react to SRK's picture and wrote, "this pic would make any man turn gay."
The 'Jolly LLB' actor's post received over 1k retweets and 4.6k likes. Netizens took to the comments section react to Arshad's tweet. While some agreed with the actor, others called him out for the comment.
A user wrote, "I am 95% straight and 5% gay for SRK !"
While another wrote, "As if it's a choice?"
"Your homophobic certificate is coming," commented a user.
Meanwhile, Arshad and SRK's banter on the micro-blogging site left Twitterati speculating if the actors will star in 'Munna Bhai MBBS' director Rajkumar Hirani's next.
For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly given his final nod to Rajkumar Hirani’s next which will be a dramatic departure for both the superstar Khan and the superstar-director. Many years ago, SRK was offered Hirani’s Munna Bhai. But they are working together for the first time now.
Says a source close to the development, “Rajkumar Hirani Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment will co-produce the SRK starrer.
Hirani’s regular writer Parijat Joshi will script the film which is about immigration. It will be a light-hearted film. But would have a deep dramatic core to it. Most importantly, it is something Shah Rukh has not done before.”
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)