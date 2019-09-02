Arsenal fan Ranveer Singh poses with Will Ferell, Ray Parlour

London: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has posed with Hollywood actor Will Ferrell and former Arsenal star Ray Parlour.

Ranveer, an ardent Arsenal fan, attended the club's Premier League match at the Emirates against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday which ended in a 2-2 draw. The "Padmaavat" star shared a string of photographs and selfies from the match on his social media handle.

He took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a photograph of himself along with Parlour, who had earned 10 caps for England. He captioned the image: "Esteemed company... Legend."

In another story, he posed with Ferrell, who is popular for movies like "Step Brother", "Elf" and "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy."