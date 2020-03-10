'Arrogant' Kareena Kapoor panned on Instagram for giving Poo-like treatment to fans, watch video

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their lil' munchkin Taimur were spotted in Bandra, on Tuesday. The Pataudis were snapped by the shutterbugs as they stepped out of their Fortune Heights residence, to celebrate Holi. The 'Good Newwz' actress enjoys a huge fanbase and often gets mobbed by her fans. In a recent video, Kareena can be seen having an encounter with a few crazy fans, who kept asking the actress for a picture. After the video was uploaded on social media, 'arrogant' Kareena Kapoor was panned on Instagram for giving Poo-like treatment to fans.
In the video, Kareena Kapoor can be seen walking towards her building, while two female fans keep insisting the star for a picture. The fans can be seen coming a little too close to her and an irked Kareena finally stops and posses for the picture. After the video made it to Instagram, fans called out Kareena's rude behaviour and criticised her.
A user wrote, "She's still the old school haughty arrogant actress...shud learn from her daughter sara, alia or ananya to be cool, friendly & humane"
Another commented, "my goodness...Look at her attitude. Very bad. I know sometimes fans and media create a very stressful situation for these celebs but you also need to understand that these fans do not get such occassions to stumble upon their fav stars. Little smile on her face and that acknowledgment would have brought smiles on the fans' faces. No doubt why bebo is regarded as one of the most arrogant actresses in bollywood."
While a few other netizens defended Kareena Kapoor Khan's reaction to the fans.
"Give her a break! She was in a hurry..they were stalking her..if someone doesn’t want to click pics with you then don’t run after her as simple as that..true fans respect privacy! before judging any celeb learn to think from their perspective," wrote a user.
Some even raised questions about Bollywood celebrities and their privacy.
A comment read: "Why can’t be some stars be left alone to have a normal day . Don’t they have the right to lead a normal day with their kids.... some fans should really know to draw the line."
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Angrezi Medium' alongside Irrfan Khan, is releasing on March 20, 2020. The actress is essaying the role of a cop in the film that also stars Radhika Madan.
Furthermore, she will be seen with Aamir Khan in 'Lal Singh Chaddha'. Bebo will also star in Karan Johar's multi-starer, 'Takht'.
