'Arrogant' Kareena Kapoor panned on Instagram for giving Poo-like treatment to fans, watch video

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and their lil' munchkin Taimur were spotted in Bandra, on Tuesday. The Pataudis were snapped by the shutterbugs as they stepped out of their Fortune Heights residence, to celebrate Holi. The 'Good Newwz' actress enjoys a huge fanbase and often gets mobbed by her fans. In a recent video, Kareena can be seen having an encounter with a few crazy fans, who kept asking the actress for a picture. After the video was uploaded on social media, 'arrogant' Kareena Kapoor was panned on Instagram for giving Poo-like treatment to fans.

In the video, Kareena Kapoor can be seen walking towards her building, while two female fans keep insisting the star for a picture. The fans can be seen coming a little too close to her and an irked Kareena finally stops and posses for the picture. After the video made it to Instagram, fans called out Kareena's rude behaviour and criticised her.