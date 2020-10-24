'Arrest Prakash Jha' trends over second season of 'hinduphobic' web series 'Ashram' starring Bobby Deol

The teaser of Aashram season two was out on Thursday, and lead actor Bobby Deol said in the new instalment that his character, Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, bends every rule.

The series revolves around the corruption and crime that happens under the guise of faith. Chandan's Bhopa is the main aide and partner-in-crime of a conniving self-styled godman, Baba Nirala, played by Bobby.