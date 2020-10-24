'Arrest Prakash Jha' trends over second season of 'hinduphobic' web series 'Ashram' starring Bobby Deol

The teaser of Aashram season two was out on Thursday, and lead actor Bobby Deol said in the new instalment that his character, Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, bends every rule.
The series revolves around the corruption and crime that happens under the guise of faith. Chandan's Bhopa is the main aide and partner-in-crime of a conniving self-styled godman, Baba Nirala, played by Bobby.
Headed by filmmaker Prakash Jha, the show has courted controversy for its ‘hinduphobic’ narrative. This led to the hashtag #ArrestPrakashJha trending on Twitter.
Titled "Aashram: Chapter 2 The Dark Side", the second season starts on November 11.
Talking about the new season of the show, Jha said: "We've all worked very hard and with a lot of passion on this series, and the response from the audience has made every bit of it worthwhile. Hope this new chapter continues to excite the audience."
"I can't thank the audience enough for making the first edition of this series such a huge success. In the next chapter, watch Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala bend every rule to suit himself, showcasing a side that no could have even dreamt of," said Bobby.
The Prakash Jha show is written by Habib Faisal. The cast, along with Bobby, features Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Tushar Pandey, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Sachin Shroff among others. It streams on MX Player.
