Arpita shares unseen pic of Salman Khan wearing nothing but a towel!

Arpita and Aayush Sharma tied the knot in 2014 at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace.

The couple welcomed Ahil, their first child in March, 2016, and daughter Ayat on December 27, 2019, the same as Salman's birthday.

On the film front, Salman will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's ‘Kick 2’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and Mahesh Manjrekar's ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.

His line-up also includes ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, besides Farhad Samji's ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Pooja Hegde, and Prabhu Deva's ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Disha Patani.