Arpita shares unseen pic of Salman Khan wearing nothing but a towel!

Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture featuring the two at her wedding with Aayush Sharma.
Captioned as “Fond Memories”, the frame shows Arpita in a lehenga, while Salman can be seen wearing nothing but a towel.
Arpita and Aayush Sharma tied the knot in 2014 at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace.
The couple welcomed Ahil, their first child in March, 2016, and daughter Ayat on December 27, 2019, the same as Salman's birthday.
On the film front, Salman will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's ‘Kick 2’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and Mahesh Manjrekar's ‘Antim: The Final Truth’.
His line-up also includes ‘Tiger 3’ with Katrina Kaif and ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, besides Farhad Samji's ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Pooja Hegde, and Prabhu Deva's ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Disha Patani.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)