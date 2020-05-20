Armaan Malik warns of fraud Facebook page with his name, requests netizens to report and block

Mumbai: Singer Armaan Malik took to Twitter to warn his fans against a Facebook page titled "Armaan Malik Live". Mentioning that it is not managed by him, Armaan requested netizens to report and block the page.

"Please don't believe anything that the 'Armaan Malik Live' page posts about me or on behalf of me on Facebook. It's NOT ME. I urge my fans to block or report that page and be careful," tweeted Armaan on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the "Control" singer also interacted with fans on Twitter during the day.