Armaan Malik, DIVINE join Lady Gaga, BTS in 2020 MTV EMA nominations; check out the complete list

Leading the pack with seven nominations, musician Lady Gaga made it to the 27th edition of 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

She is followed by K-pop band BTS and singer Justin Bieber, both of whom have received five nominations each.

According to Variety, Lady Gaga's nominations include the best artist, best pop, and best video for her collaboration with Ariana Grande on 'Rain On Me,' which also secured nominations for best song and best collaboration.

In the Best India Act category, the nominees selected this year include artists such as Armaan Malik, OG ‘Gully Boy’ DIVINE aka Vivian Fernandes, Kaam Bhaari, Prabh Deep, and SIRI with Sez on the Beat.

Malik is nominated for his English song “Control, Prabh Deep for his 2020 single “Chitta”, DIVINE for “Chal Bombay”, SIRI for “My Jam”, and Kaam Bhaari for his rap on Mohabbat.”

This year's edition of the global music awards witnesses new award categories like 'best Latin,' 'video for good,' and 'best virtual live.' Other musicians who received the nominations include DaBaby, Doja Cat, BLACKPINK etc.