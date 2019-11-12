Arjun Rampal's next is a supernatural thriller titled 'Anjaan'

A host of Bollywood celebs arrived at Mussorie as part of the state formation day celebrations, followed by a film conclave, inaugurated by Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani & the Chief Minister, being jointly organized by the state government and APN News.

On this occasion, producers Raju Chadha & Rahul Mittra announced the shooting of their next supernatural thriller 'Anjaan' starring Arjun Rampal in Uttrakhand next year.

Chairman Wave Group Raju Chadha, award-winning filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Rahul Mittra, Muzaffar Ali, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Girish Malik, Umesh Shukla, Bharat Bala, Bunty Walia, Vikram Khakhar, Shree Narayan Singh, Sandeep Singh, Ajay Arora, Raaj Shaandilyaa, writer Puja Ballutia, well known critics Taran Adarsh and Komal Nahta, actresses Kavita Chaudhary & Pooja Bisht, Kulmeet Makkar from Producers Guild of India & Dharmindra Mehra from Film Makers Combine were awarded for their contribution to the film industry .

The special invitees deliberated on shooting films here in the future, apart from interacting with the Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.