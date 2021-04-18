Arjun Rampal tests positive for COVID-19, quarantined at home

Arjun Rampal is the latest Bollywood actor to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor made the announcement on his official social media handles. Arjun is currently under home quarantine and following all the necessary protocols.

Urging those who have been in contact with him to get tested and take the necessary precautions, Arjun wrote, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions."

"This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona," he added.

Have a look at his post here: