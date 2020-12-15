Arjun Rampal summoned again by NCB in a drug-related case

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued fresh summons to actor Arjun Rampal to appear before them on Wednesday.

NCB sources stated that Rampal has been summoned again in view of fresh details emerging out of their probe.

Rampal has been questioned last month by the agency after being summoned in the drug probe. He was questioned by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who has been unearthing the drug network in the city. “He has been summoned again for further investigation,” said a source privy to the development.

The actor was earlier questioned for about six hours in NCB’s Ballard Estate office.

Rampal had then said he was cooperating with the investigations and had nothing to do with drugs.

“They wanted to question people connected with the case. I agree with the investigation done by the NCB team,” Rampal said, while speaking to the media after his questioning.

When asked about the recovery of medicines regulated under the NDPS Act from his residence, Rampal said the prescriptions had been handed over to the agency.

Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has also been questioned. The NCB had searched the premises of Rampal’s Bandra flat and seized electronic gadgets and medicine.

The NCB has arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of Rampal’s girlfriend in connection with their ongoing probe in a drug case linked with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.