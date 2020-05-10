Arjun Rampal gives late mother Gwen, partner Gabriella adorable Mother's Day shout-out

New Delhi: Not just for his mother, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Saturday has penned an adorable Mother's Day special post for his partner, too.

The 47-year-old actor, in an Instagram post, shared his thoughts for his mother and his lady love -- Gabriella Demetriades.

"She is a new Mom and a very fine one too. Happy first Mother's Day, mamma, love you," wrote 'Om Shanti Om' actor as he shared a dashing picture of themselves.

Meanwhile, taking to another post, the 'Roy' actor shared a throwback picture with his mom and wrote: "She is the most beautiful soul. She is my Mom." He wrapped up the post by extending his Mother's Day wishes to "all the mothers out there".