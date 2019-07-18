Arjun Rampal, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcome first child together

Mumbia: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their first child on Thursday. According to early reports Arjun and Gabriella have become parents to a boy.

The news of the two becoming parents was confirmed by veteran filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter, Nidhi, who tweeted: "Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!"