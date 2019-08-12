Arjun Rampal gets cozy with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades in their latest photo

Arjun Rampal has been the talk of the town. After calling it quits with wife Meher Rampal, the actor began dating South African model turned designer Gabriella Demetriades last year. Just last month, the couple welcomed their baby boy and has been enjoying their new phase in their lives.

While Arjun Rampal has two daughters from his first marriage, Arik Rampal is his first kid with his girlfriend Gabriella. As they continue to enjoy their time with their little one, they try to sneak in some time to spend with each other as well. Gabriella Demetriades shared a cozy photo with Arjun Rampal and it is giving us couple goals.

The new mother captioned the photo with half-dark-half-lit moon emoji. In July, Arjun Rampal shared a photograph of his newborn baby Arik holding his hand and captioned the photo, “That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel, gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives.”