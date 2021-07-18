Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades pen heartfelt notes as their 'little rockstar' Arik turns 2; share adorable pics

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal marked the second birthday of his son Arik on Sunday with a heartwarming post and a series of adorable pictures showcasing the father-son bond on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Om Shanti Om' actor posted a bunch of delightful pictures with his 'little rockstar'.

Alongside the snaps, he wrote, "My darling Son. You turn 2 today and we as a family are just so grateful for all the love and joy you bring. Happy 2nd birthday Arik. #happybirthdayArik".