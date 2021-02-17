Arjun Rampal enjoys jungle safari with family at Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has escaped for a quick getaway jungle safari in Satpura Tiger Reserve with his kids and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

The 'Daddy' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a few stunning pictures and video snippets with ladylove Gabriella Demetriades, son Arik and the actor's daughters, Mahikka and Myra from their recent jungle safari adventure.

Arjun also penned a happy note which read, "An absolutely mesmerising and fantastic day at Satpura tiger reserve yesterday, spotted a tigress, a tiger stalking gaur, three sloth bears a mother and cub and one solo. Lots of other beautiful animals."