Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:33 PM IST

Arjun Rampal Birthday Special: Check out his doting dad moments with kids

'Paltan' actor Arjun Rampal turns 49 on November 26th, 2021.
FPJ Web Desk
Handsome hunk Arjun Rampal turns 49 on November 26th, 2021. He was last seen on silver screen in the movie 'Paltan'. He is a doting dad in real life, and is quite active with photo sharing on social media. Arjun frequently posts pictures of himself with his girlfriend, son and two daughters.

The actor spends lots of time with his family and combines work and other commitments efficiently. However, Arjun Rampal does not talk about his children in public or in front of the media. He is a very protective father.

Check out the actor's adorable doting dad pictures

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 03:33 PM IST
