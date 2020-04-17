Arjun Kapoor's wedding plans with Malaika Arora ruined due to coronavirus?

Kapoor was also asked about what sets Malaika apart, and his answer is what every lover wants to hear. He said, "I would have to say it’s difficult, to sum up when you love somebody that one particular thing you like because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has.”

"With her, I feel she really gets me and she’s very patient with me. I am not the easiest or the simplest person to be with, I am a certain way, and I think her patience with me really matters", he added.

Earlier, the Panipat actor shared a photograph of him relishing on a dessert made by Malaika. Arjun took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a boomerang of the Easter cake, which he cryptically captioned it as "Her" with a heart emoji.