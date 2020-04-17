Arjun Kapoor's wedding plans with Malaika Arora ruined due to coronavirus?

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is getting innovative with his methods to interact with fans and followers amid the coronavirus lockdown. Recently Bollywood Hungama conducted a LIVE interview with Kapoor, where fans asked him questions about his professional and personal life.
When a fan asked him about his wedding plans with girlfriend Malaika Arora, Arjun said, “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Arjun added, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi (Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now)?. Not planned and not thought about it right now, but like I always say, I will not hide it.”
Kapoor was also asked about what sets Malaika apart, and his answer is what every lover wants to hear. He said, "I would have to say it’s difficult, to sum up when you love somebody that one particular thing you like because the whole point is that when you love somebody, you love the entirety of the personality that the person has.”
"With her, I feel she really gets me and she’s very patient with me. I am not the easiest or the simplest person to be with, I am a certain way, and I think her patience with me really matters", he added.
Earlier, the Panipat actor shared a photograph of him relishing on a dessert made by Malaika. Arjun took to Instagram Stories, where he shared a boomerang of the Easter cake, which he cryptically captioned it as "Her" with a heart emoji.
After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become a lot more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been photographed together several times.
On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film also stars Arjun's "Ishaqzaade" co-star Parineeti Chopra.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)