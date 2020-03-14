Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Sandeep Aur PInky Faraar’ gets postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

Yash Raj Films on Saturday announced that the release of their upcoming movie "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" has been delayed amid growing concerns over coronavirus.

The film, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, was slated to release on March 20.

"Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time," an announcement shared on the production banner's official Twitter account read.