Arjun Kapoor wishes 'natkhat balak' Varun Dhawan on his birthday with an unseen throwback pic

Varun Dhawan celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday and best friend Arjun Kapooor wished the 'Street Dancer 3D' actor by sharing an unseen throwback picture. Arjun Kapoor wished his 'brother from another mother' on his special day and wrote, "Bad (haircuts in this case) Boys 4 Life. Happy birthday @varundvn the content maker par excellence, the new rapper in town & the natkhat balak forever !!! "

In the picture, Arjun and Varun can be seen sporting long tresses.

