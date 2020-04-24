Arjun Kapoor wishes 'natkhat balak' Varun Dhawan on his birthday with an unseen throwback pic

Varun Dhawan celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday and best friend Arjun Kapooor wished the 'Street Dancer 3D' actor by sharing an unseen throwback picture. Arjun Kapoor wished his 'brother from another mother' on his special day and wrote, "Bad (haircuts in this case) Boys 4 Life. Happy birthday @varundvn the content maker par excellence, the new rapper in town & the natkhat balak forever !!! "
In the picture, Arjun and Varun can be seen sporting long tresses.
Check it out here:
Varun Dhawan have also shared a few pictures of himself, posing with a home-made heart-shaped cake.The 'Street dancer 3D' actor also has a treat planned for his fans. Varun had earlier announced on his social media handles that he will be coming live on Instagram. "Send in ur questions I shall be answering them. I get the fact that we all can’t be there together but I ain’t gonna leave a chance to entertain u all sab poochlo might also take some of u guys live with me," he wrote.
The invitation read: "Who says, I'm alone. Who says you're alone! Coming Live to celebrate my birthday with you guys. 4 pm on 24 April 2020."
On the workfront, Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' was supposed to hit the theaters on May 1, however, it has been pushed due to the coornavirus outbreak in the country. The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor's 1997 starrer of the same name. It is directed by Varun's father David and features Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady.
