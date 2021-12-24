Arjun Kapoor wins the internet with his hilarious birthday wish for chachu Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his sense of humour and he displayed it with elan with a hilarious birthday wish for his uncle Anil Kapoor who turned 65 today.

Arjun took to social media and won over the internet by penning a rib-tickling birthday caption for the 90’s star that highlighted how Anil is getting younger by the day.

In this laugh out loud post, Arjun posted images that showed how Anil is defying age year on year while his family members, including the young actor, are getting old.

Arjun called Anil ‘a storehouse of youth’ and said that no one has ever seen an ‘everlasting beauty’ like him.

He also stated that while Anil ‘ages like fine wine’, he is making ‘all other actors whine’.

“Youth ka Khazana Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna Sirf Evergreen hi nahin, Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin, He ages like fine wine And makes all other actors whine. Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, It’s the curious case of Anil Kapoor! P.S. : Happy birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa," he captioned his post.

Arjun and Anil are known for their brilliant camaraderie as they don’t refrain from taking a friendly jibe at each other. They were a laugh riot in 'Mubarakan' - their first film together.

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 11:30 AM IST