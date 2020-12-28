Arjun Kapoor turns 'pool photographer' for swimsuit-clad Malaika Arora

After months of staying locked up at home and with the industry yet to fully open up, our stars actors are off to vacation.
Recently, Malaika Arora and her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan were in Dharamshala, where actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor were shooting for their next film, "Bhoot Police", a horror comedy.
Now, with New Year around the corner, Malaika and Arjun are on another vacation in Goa, with the former’s family.
Amrita Arora took to Instagram and shared some behind the scenes moments of Arjun capturing a swimsuit-clad Malaika inside the pool.
Arjun and Malaika are yet to make an official announcement about their relationship but the two are often spotted at dinner dates, parties and film shows.
Arjun will next be seen in "Bhoot Police", helmed by Pawan Kripalani, who is known for directing thrillers like "Phobia" and "Ragini MMS".
The film also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.
He will also be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a rom-com. and his film with Parineeti Chopra, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", is also ready for release.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)