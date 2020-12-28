Arjun Kapoor turns 'pool photographer' for swimsuit-clad Malaika Arora

After months of staying locked up at home and with the industry yet to fully open up, our stars actors are off to vacation.

Recently, Malaika Arora and her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan were in Dharamshala, where actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor were shooting for their next film, "Bhoot Police", a horror comedy.

Now, with New Year around the corner, Malaika and Arjun are on another vacation in Goa, with the former’s family.