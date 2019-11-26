Arjun Kapoor to start working on dad Boney Kapoor’s film

Arjun Kapoor is set to work with his father , Boney Kapoor for the first time. Boney had announced the film Comali’s Hindi remake some time ago and stated that Arjun will feature in it. Arjun informs that by next year, he is expecting to start work on it the same.

Arjun says, “ We are planning it but it is a remake of a film , so we want it to be written first then we will plan the dates and other things. It is a film called Comali , we have acquired the rights for it. The work on the script is still on. We have not planned the dates. The original film had Jayam Ravi in it, it released this year in August. It is a Tamil film. It did really well over there and it is a nice comedy. We are reworking on the script so that it looks suitable for the Hindi audience. We have not got a timeline when we will start. Once the script gets locked we will get director and rest of cast and crew on board. Hopefully, by next year we should begin work on it.”

Comali is a story of a person , who wakes up from coma after 16 years and it shows how he has to struggle to keep up with today’s time and era. It is a funny take on the tragedy. The Tamil version went onto become a hit since then quite a few makers were willing to make it in different languages. Boney has got the rights to make the film in various languages. It starred Kajal Aggarwal opposite Jayam Ravi in it.