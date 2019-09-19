Arjun Kapoor to illuminate Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link on World Rose Day

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor always leads from the front when it comes to social causes and to add some joy to the lives of kids battling cancer, the actor will light up the famous Bandra-Worli Sea Link red on this World Rose Day.

Observed on September 22 every year, the day comes as a gesture to bring happiness to the lives of cancer patients and to add to it, the 'India's Most Wanted' actor will be lighting Mumbai's most iconic landmark.

In collaboration with the Cancer Patients Aid Association, Arjun will illuminate the sea link along with small children who have been battling the life-threatening disease.

"It is a cause that is extremely close to me for very personal reasons," Arjun said.

The 34-year-old who is looking forward to meeting those little brave-hearts added, "I will do whatever it takes to bring awareness to cancer, support as many who are affected by it and try and tell as many that only our spirit can make us fight this disease." Not only will he light up the sea link, but Arjun will also hand over roses and gifts to the kids who will be joining him for this occasion.

World Rose Day is observed each year in the memory of 12-year-old Melinda Rose from Canada. She was diagnosed with Askin's Tumour, a rare form of blood cancer.