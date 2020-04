Arjun Kapoor to go on a virtual date to help raise funds for daily wage earners

"The lockdown is meant that they can't go out and earn a living. Fankind, GiveIndia and I, we have come together to provide cash in hand for these daily wage workers in serious need," Arjun said. Arjun further said GiveIndia has identified more than 60 thousand families across India that need help. He urged people to wholeheartedly extend support to the cause.

"All you have to do is log on to fankind.org/arjun and donate. Even Rs 100 will make a huge difference. Your entire donation amount will go in the hands of these people in need," the 34-year-old actor said.

The "Panipat" actor said five lucky winners stand a chance to go on a virtual date with him. "A special thank you in advance to everyone who is going to come forward and donate for this special cause. I will be meeting and chatting and chilling with five winners on April 11 and that night we will all be doing a video chat.

"I will be getting to know you, share a laugh with you, have a meal with you and just have a good evening together. Let's come together to help those in serious need," he said.

The actor had recently announced that he was contributing to PM and Maharashtra CM's funds as well as partnerning with other charity organisations.