Arjun Kapoor thinks Kareena is 'underdressed' in her latest 'work from home' picture

Amid the 21-days lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, companies across the globe have turned to work from home. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also decided to give fans a glimpse of herself working from home. The 'Angrezi Medium' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a ravishing picture. She can be seen donning a chic outfit that included a beige linen shirt, white distressed pants and brown studded boots. Bebo's brown cowboy hat added the perfect boss lady vibe, while smoky eyes and the iconic pout completed her 'work from home' look.
Fans took to the comments section to react to the picture. 'Kareena Kapoor's 'KI & KA' co-star also dropped in the comments section and wrote, "Underdressed by ur standards."
A fan comment, "taimur makes u work a lot from home, isnt it?"
While another wrote, "And you are clearly setting goals for it."
Check out the post here:
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing glimpses of her self isolation period through the photo-sharing app. On Saturday, she shared a glimpse of Taimur's creativity. The actor wore a pasta necklace made exclusively by little Tim-Tim as they practice self-isolation amid the 21-day government-imposed lockdown.
Bebo along with husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur has pledged to donate money to relief funds and charities in order to combat the outbreak of novel coronavirus. They have pledged support to PM Cares Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV).
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen with '3 Idiots' co-star Aamir Khan in 'Lal Singh Chaddha'. She is playing the leading lady in the film that is a remake of Tom Hanks' 'Forest Grump'.
Bebo will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The multi-starrer is a period drama that also features Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pedneka, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)