Arjun Kapoor thinks Kareena is 'underdressed' in her latest 'work from home' picture

Amid the 21-days lockdown due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, companies across the globe have turned to work from home. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also decided to give fans a glimpse of herself working from home. The 'Angrezi Medium' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a ravishing picture. She can be seen donning a chic outfit that included a beige linen shirt, white distressed pants and brown studded boots. Bebo's brown cowboy hat added the perfect boss lady vibe, while smoky eyes and the iconic pout completed her 'work from home' look.

Fans took to the comments section to react to the picture. 'Kareena Kapoor's 'KI & KA' co-star also dropped in the comments section and wrote, "Underdressed by ur standards."

A fan comment, "taimur makes u work a lot from home, isnt it?"

While another wrote, "And you are clearly setting goals for it."

