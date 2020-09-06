Arjun Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

In June, Arjun's father Boney Kapoor's house staff members had tested positive for COVID-19. After the first house help tested positive for COVID-19, all the other staff members and the Kapoor family had undergone the test. Although, all of them were asymptomatic, two of the staff members had tested positive while Jhanvi, Boney and Khushi had tested negative.

After all the three members of his house staff recovered and the family completed home quarantine, Boney had tweeted, "Happy to share that while my daughters and I had always been tested negative, our three staff members who had tested positive for COVID19, have fully recovered and tested negative. Our 14 days home quarantine period has also ended and we look forward to starting afresh."

Thanking BMC workers and Mumbai police, Kapoor added: "My family and I would like to thank the doctors, healthcare workers, BMC, Mumbai Police, State and Central Government for their help and support not just to us but to all across Maharashtra and India. Together we shall overpower Covid19 virus."