Arjun Kapoor teases fans about 'Mubarakan' sequel

If you are one of those, who thought that the first 'Mubarakan' movie didn't have enough comedy, we might have some happy news for you.

Arjun Kapoor, who has lined up movies such as 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' and 'Panipat', has teased fans about the sequel of 'Mubarakan'.

The actor taking to Instagram posted a still along with Anil Kapoor, who also hinted at the sequel of 'Mubarakan' back in July.

Clad in a black tee and blue denim, Arjun is looking dapper in the snap, on which he wrote, "Who's on for Mubarakan 2???" He also tagged the star cast of 'Mubarakan' in the post.