e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

At least 5 people dead and more than 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade in USA India reports 8,488 new cases (lowest in 538 days)Grenade blast near Army's gate in Pathankot, all check-posts put on high alertKissan Mahapanchayat: Lakhimpur Kheri incident, non-payment of dues to sugarcane farmers on agendaAustria begins national lockdown to fight surging infections
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:24 AM IST

Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma- starrer 'Kuttey' goes on floors

'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj son Aasmaan.
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Upcoming film 'Kuttey' starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj goes on floors.

'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj son Aasmaan.

Tabu shared a picture of the first clap and captioned it as, “On track.”

Back in August, the makers dropped the motion poster with each member's faced replaced with that of a dog.

'Kuttey' is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.

Aasmaan has studied filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, New York. He has assisted his father on films like 'Kaminey', '7 Khoon Maaf' and 'Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Vishal Bhardwaj announces film 'Kuttey' with Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah,... Vishal Bhardwaj announces film 'Kuttey' with Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah,...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:25 AM IST
Advertisement