Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma- starrer 'Kuttey' goes on floors

Upcoming film 'Kuttey' starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj goes on floors.

'Kuttey' marks the directorial debut of ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj son Aasmaan.

Tabu shared a picture of the first clap and captioned it as, “On track.”

Back in August, the makers dropped the motion poster with each member's faced replaced with that of a dog.

'Kuttey' is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.

Aasmaan has studied filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, New York. He has assisted his father on films like 'Kaminey', '7 Khoon Maaf' and 'Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola'.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 11:25 AM IST