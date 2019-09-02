Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and more B-town celebs wish fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: With the entire nation immersed in the bhakti of Ganesha, B-town celebrities too took to their social media to extend wishes to their fans.

Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to wish his fans alongside a video. Pointing to a portrait nailed on a wall, Arjun said, "This is my aunt and sister at our studio celebrating Ganpati." "Ganpati was someone close to my mother a lot! She believed in it and we have continued the legacy. I feel nice that we can continue something for my mother's sake and I know how many people love Ganpati," he added.

"So here's wishing Ganpati Bappa Mori Moriya. But keep it eco-friendly. You have seen the environment and circumstances so celebrate it very intelligently," he ended the clip.