Bollywood

Updated on

Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and more B-town celebs wish fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

By Asian News International

B-town celebrities too took to their social media to extend wishes to their fans.

Arjun Kapoor, Sonali Bendre and more B-town celebs wish fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi: With the entire nation immersed in the bhakti of Ganesha, B-town celebrities too took to their social media to extend wishes to their fans.

Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter to wish his fans alongside a video. Pointing to a portrait nailed on a wall, Arjun said, "This is my aunt and sister at our studio celebrating Ganpati." "Ganpati was someone close to my mother a lot! She believed in it and we have continued the legacy. I feel nice that we can continue something for my mother's sake and I know how many people love Ganpati," he added.

"So here's wishing Ganpati Bappa Mori Moriya. But keep it eco-friendly. You have seen the environment and circumstances so celebrate it very intelligently," he ended the clip.

Calling Ganesh Chaturthi one of her favourite festivals, Sonali Bendre wrote, "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year... Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family." Anil Kapoor wished his fans happiness, health and success on the occasion. "Shree Vakratunda mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada. May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the health, happiness & success. Happy #GaneshChaturthi!" she tweeted.

Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol too wished their fans a 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi' alongside a beautiful picture of Ganesh.

Spreading awareness about eco-friendly Ganesha in a lengthy post, Dia Mirza wished her fans with a picture of herself holding a clay Ganapati idol.

"This Ganpati Visarjan, take this as an opportunity to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable," she tweeted.

View this post on Instagram

Ganpati Bappa Morya! Traditionally we made clay idols and then immersed them in water to denote the Birth Cycle of Lord Ganesha/Ganpati who was created from Clay/Earth. Visarjan in its own way talks about nature's life cycle and while it should be one of the most Eco friendly events in India, it has become something else all together. Clay Handmade Idols have been replaced with Plaster of Paris and Plastic. Natural brown colour of clay is replaced by toxic paints to make idols shiny and sparkly. Size plays a big role on asserting importance or power of the celebration. âMine is bigger than yours syndrome!â And then there are those awful unnatural plastic/thermocole decorations! All this is immersed in our seas/rivers/ponds/lakes without caring about the consequences. The consequences are dangerous, a complete contamination of our waters, soil and food chain. Surely Ganpati Bappa would never want to be responsible for harming that what he was born from? This Ganpati Visarjan, take this as an opportunity to understand the meaning of a birth cycle, go minimal, natural and sustainable ððð» #BeatPlasticPollution #SayNoToSingleUsePlastic #GreenGanesha #EcoCelebrations #EarthFriendlyFestivals #GanpatiBappaMorya @earthlingfirst @greenmomsindia @moefccgoi @narendramodi @unenvironment @undpinindia @treeganesha @bigfmindia @bigfmrani

A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

Anupam Kher also wished his fans alongside an idol of Bappa.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too extended his wishes to fans writing, "#GanpatiBappaMorya! May Lord Ganesha bless you with all the Happiness, Success & Peace."

Actor-politician Sunny Deol and Hema Malini also took to Twitter to wish their fans.

"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! See the 108 Ganeshas in the main figure of Ganesh ji in the picture below & be blessed," Sunny tweeted alongside a picture of Ganesh.

Rakul Preet Singh, Esha Deol, Malaika Arora, Bipasa Basu and Shatrughan Sinha also extended wishes on the occasion.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in