Arjun Kapoor slams breakup rumours, shares stunning selfie with ladylove Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday slammed break-up rumours with his ladylove Malaika Arora.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Arjun shared a stunning mirror selfie with Malaika.

"Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all," he captioned his post.

Minutes after he posted the photo, Malaika dropped a red heart emoticon in the comments section.

Malaika and actor Arjun are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. They often spend time together and share glimpses of it on social media.

Earlier today, it was reported that Arjun and Malaika have now decided to end their romantic relationship of four years. However, the actor has now rubbished the reports.

Earlier this month, Arjun had also opened up about being trolled for the 12-year age difference with Malaika. In an interview with a news portal, Arjun said that such negativity cannot be given importance because 'it's all fake'.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actor said that as long as people notice his work, everything else is just 'a lot of noise.' The 36-year-old actor said that what he does in his personal life is his prerogative and as long as his work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise.

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for years now and made their relationship official in 2019. They don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

On the work front, Arjun, who has recently tested positive for COVID-19, will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

Apart from this, he also has ‘Kuttey’ co-starring Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, and Radhika Madan. He will also share screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in 'The Lady Killer'.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 06:13 PM IST