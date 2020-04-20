Arjun Kapoor shares throwback picture with Will Smith, calls him 'the fresh prince

"The fresh prince @willsmith himself looking spiffy as ever back in the day when he visited what seems like eons back & @kunalrawaldstress in a rare image wearing a tie...," he captioned the post.

Pointing towards his weight in the old photo, the 'Panipat' actor added: "Side note - the vertical strips really didn't do justice to the fine physical specimen that I was" The actor has been staying at home like many other Bollywood celebrities amid the nationwide lockdown and is making the best possible use of social media to raise awareness about coronavirus.

Earlier, Kapoor has also extended his support to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, The Wishing Factory and Bollywood's Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).