Arjun Kapoor reveals how he got his fitness back on track a year after testing COVID-19 positive

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared a special post on Instagram to mark a year since he had tested COVID-19 positive.

The actor, who will next be seen in 'Bhoot Police', has upped his fitness game in the past one year, impressing fans with his fitter look.

On Instgaram, Arjun shared a photo of himself from the gym. He also penned a lengthy caption and shared his journey of getting back into shape and bouncing back post testing COVID-19 positive.

"One year anniversary! Aap soch rahe hoge kis cheez ka? Koi khushiyon wali anniversary nahin hai yeh, it’s one year since I tested positive for covid-19… and it pushed my fitness level back by months. I had just started getting into a routine with @drewnealpt on zoom sessions in lockdown and boom, I got covid," he wrote.

"For someone like me - the struggle is continuous, every day counts, every training session counts. I remember being demoralised, distraught. I was just on the path to making a turnaround - emotionally, mentally, I was there to make it happen… I took some days to get over the fact that after taking all the precautions, it happened to me. But I told myself, I will work doubly hard to not let this throw me off the rails," he added.

"Clean Eating & resting my mind & body was at its peak during my recovery. I thank @akshayarora3 for his brilliance in making super healthy & yet enjoyable food that made me bounce back. I restarted virtual training sessions with my trainer Drew Neal immediately after I tested negative & that boosted my morale. The slow and steady road to recovery continued for a few months. It took a lot out of me and it took me a couple of months to feel that I’m on the right path to getting fitter again," his caption further read.

"Even As I began shooting for Bhoot police I was still finding my feet again with the rhythm of work and my fitness routine. A year later I’m still a work in progress... But I’m proud of the journey, I’m happy where I’m today and raring to move forward with my new found vigour over the last 12 months," Arjun concluded.

Arjun was diagnosed with coronavirus on September 6 last year and was in home quarantine. Over a month later, he returned to sets with 'Sardar Ka Grandson'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Bhoot Police'. The film is slated to release on Hotstar on September 17.

He will also be seen in 'Ek Villain 2' with Tara Sutaria.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 01:37 PM IST