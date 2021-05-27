Arjun Kapoor reacts to fan's comment blaming 'bad luck' for the failure of some of his films

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently responded to a fan comment which praised him for putting his 'best efforts' into every film and blamed his 'bad luck' for the failure of some of them.

Arjun, who made his acting debut with the 2012 film Ishaqzaade alongside Parineeti Chopra, has witnessed the ups and downs in his career as an actor.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun agreed with the fan's statement and said that the reason why some of his films didn't work was his bad luck. He further said that his film Mubarakan, which was a clean family entertainer, did not get its due. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film featured him in a double role.