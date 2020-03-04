Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' trailer out!

New Delhi: A day after sharing character posters of the flick, makers of suspense thriller 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' on Wednesday dropped the intriguing trailer of the film.

The nail-biting thriller features the 'Ishaqzaade' duo of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. While Kapoor plays an undercover cop in the film, Chopra will be essaying the role of a corporate employee who is absconding.

The trailer begins with Chopra (Sandeep Kaur) asking Kapoor (Pinky Dahiya) to help her leave Delhi while the latter is disguised as a taxi driver.