Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' to release on March 20

Mumbai: "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, is finally set to be released on March 20, the makers of the film announced Tuesday.

Directed by Dibakar Banerjee, the film was earlier supposed to hit the screens in 2018. It was later pushed to 2019 but it didn't release last year.

Introducing Parineeti as Sandeep and Arjun as Pinky, production banner Yash Raj Films shared the update on social media.

"Presenting @ParineetiChopra as Sandeep in #DibakarBanerjee's #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar. Releasing on 20th March, 2020! @arjunk26.