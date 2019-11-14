Arjun Kapoor on cloud nine as sister, Anshula Kapoor, bags her first award!

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor are hands down one of the cutest sibling duos. They are always cheering for each other on and let’s not forget the adorable throwback pictures they post of each other. Anshula Kapoor has recently started Fankind Foundation that helps the fans meet their favorite stars for some fun activities to help raise funds for charities.

For this initiative, Anshula has received her first award by MTV IWM Digital Awards for the category Woman for Tech.

Her older brother, Arjun Kapoor just couldn’t keep calm as he beautifully penned down a heartfelt note and prepared a little speech for her.

He posted a video of Anshula with the caption, “She won her first award… life is good… nothing else matters to me in the world !!! PS – the award has the word MOM on it and makes it more special because she’s watching over u Ansh and that’s bigger than any achievement of mine… thank u @mtvindia #iwmdigitalawards love u @anshulakapoor keep working hard on @fankindofficial”