Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora couldn't go to Italy so 'brought Italy home'; check out pics from their Sunday lunch date

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Kapoor enjoyed a Sunday lunch date and posted pictures on their social media.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Arjun and Malaika, who spent quality time with each other today gave their fans a sneak peek into their lunch date.

The 'Ishaqzaade' star posted a candid picture of Malaika and alongside informed that she cooked pasta for him.

"The pasta and the maker," Arjun captioned the post.