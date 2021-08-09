Arjun Kapoor lauds Neeraj Chopra for battling obesity, calls him an 'inspiration'

After learning about Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's battle with obesity, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor lauded the javelin thrower saying he is an inspiration to everyone.

"Just battling obesity can be physically and mentally exhausting. This boy has not just overcome that, he has kept his eyes on the prize to ace an Olympic gold medal," Arjun wrote on his Instagram Story.

"Neeraj, you are such an inspiration to me and for the country," he added.