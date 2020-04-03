Arjun Kapoor, Hema Malini and other B-town celebs support PM Modi's lamp lighting exercise

Bollywood celebrities on Friday came out in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he urged people to gather together to drive away darkness and light lamps on April 5 at 9 pm to show they were together in the fight against coronavirus.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to express solidarity with the Prime Minister's unique exercise aimed towards instilling positivity in the country.

Actor and BJP lawmaker Hema Malini was quick to respond to Modi's video address as she took to Twitter and supported the call.

"Let us take an oath to be with our PM @narendramodi in this long & arduous war against the deadly Coronavirus," the 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood tweeted.

"This is the time to come together & show our solidarity as one & help our govt in controlling COVID. We will carry out his request on Apr 5. Are you all in agreement?" the tweet further read.