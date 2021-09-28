Arjun Kapoor has a special request for Alia Bhatt on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday; see photo

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 39 today (September 28) and on his birthday, wishes have been pouring in from his fans and friends on social media.

Actor Arjun Kapoor, took to Instagram posted one of the best wishes for his good friend. He dug out the most epic photo from the good old times to send love to Ranbir.

He also had a special request for Ranbir's girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt in his birthday note for the actor.

"This picture only reminds me that I need better pictures with the birthday boy... @aliaabhatt I think you must do the needful ma’am," he wrote.

"PS - Also just realised my confidence at 21 knew no bounds just see my chest flaunting abilities," Arjun added.

Earlier today, Ranbir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and sister Ridhima Kapoor Sahni posted adorable wishes for him on Instagram.

Riddhima posted a throwback family photo featuring Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, her daughter Samaira and Ranbir's ladylove, Alia.

Take a look at their posts here:

Meanwhile, Ranbir is reportedly celebrating his birthday in Jodhpur with Alia. The lovebirds were seen walking out of Jodhpur airport on Sunday.

Reportedly, the actors are staying at an exotic resort in the city. Away from the city buzz, they are currently in one of the most beautiful and romantic locations.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating each other for almost three years now and they are likely to tie the knot soon.

They are often spotted spending time with each other's families. Recently, Ranbir joined Alia to celebrate her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's birthday.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film also stars Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 02:43 PM IST