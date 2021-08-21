Arjun Kapoor enjoys Saturday meal with his ladylove Malaika Arora; see photos

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to give a glimpse of his Saturday with his ladylove, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora.

On his Instagram stories, the 'Ishqzaade' actor posted a candid monochrome photo of Malaika. In the picture, the actress can be seen in a black tee. Her hair was tied in a ponytail.

Malaika too reposted it on her handle with a heart emoticon.

Later, Malaika also shared a photo of her mantra for the weekend and it featured a pillow that had a cover with a caption, "Live Simply."

She then posted a black-and-white photo of beau Arjun. Resharing the same photo, Arjun called her the 'best photographer'.

Check out their photos here:

Malaika and Arjun often spend time together on weekends and share glimpses of it on social media.

They are one of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. Arjun and Malaika have been dating for years now and made their relationship official in 2019.

Advertisement

They don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. However, even though they have often shared glimpses of their bond via photos on Instagram, they have hardly talked about each other in public.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen as a judge in 'Super Dancer Chapter 4'. She has worked as an actor, a producer, reality show judge and a television host over the years.

Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in Netflix film 'Sardar Ka Grandson', also starring Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh.

He will be seen next in 'Bhoot Police', alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. The actor also has Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns' in the pipeline.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 05:59 PM IST