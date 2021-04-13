Arjun Kapoor buys a swanky new car worth nearly Rs 1 crore - see pics

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made an impact in showbiz with his 2012 debut role in "Ishaqzaade", and impressed in a couple of early films such as "Aurangzeb" and "2 States".
However, subsequent releases -- notably "Mubarakan", "Tevar", "Finding Fanny" and "India's Most Wanted" -- did not match box office expectations.
Despite the highs and lows, Arjun has managed to bag a spot on the list of B-town’s most desirable actors, who also come with a noticeable taste in luxury.
Recently, the muscle hunk was spotted flaunting his brand-new beast – a Land Rover Defender that costs nearly Rs 1 crore.
Check out the pictures below.
Arjun insists he does not let hits and misses affect him. Life, he says, has been about highs and lows, and that's not just in his career as an actor.
"Of course, I have seen a lot of highs and lows and that's a part of every actors' journey. If you are only going to see highs, you won't be able to be the performer you want to be," Arjun told IANS.
"You need to see the lows also, to become a better performer. My life has been with highs and lows, and not only my acting career. I think that's what defines me as a person and as an actor," he added.
Meanwhile on work front, Kapoor recently collaborated with Rakul Preet Singh for the latest single "Dil Hai Deewana".
The romantic dance track composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Shabbir Ahmed has been sung by Zara Khan and Darshan Raval.
Arjun, who was recently seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', co-starring opposite Parineeti Chopra, also has 'Sardar Ka Grandson', and 'Bhoot Police', co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Ali Fazal, in the pipeline.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)