Arjun Kapoor buys a swanky new car worth nearly Rs 1 crore - see pics

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made an impact in showbiz with his 2012 debut role in "Ishaqzaade", and impressed in a couple of early films such as "Aurangzeb" and "2 States".

However, subsequent releases -- notably "Mubarakan", "Tevar", "Finding Fanny" and "India's Most Wanted" -- did not match box office expectations.

Despite the highs and lows, Arjun has managed to bag a spot on the list of B-town’s most desirable actors, who also come with a noticeable taste in luxury.

Recently, the muscle hunk was spotted flaunting his brand-new beast – a Land Rover Defender that costs nearly Rs 1 crore.

Check out the pictures below.