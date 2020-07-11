Arjun Kapoor accepts 'new world order' as he resumes work amid COVID-19 pandemic

Getting back to shoot after four months, actor Arjun Kapoor on Saturday shared a glimpse of how he is adjusting to the new normal. The 35-year-old star put out a picture on Instagram in which Arjun is seen resuming work after four months due to Covid pandemic. In the picture, the 'Panipat' actor is seen posing for a photoshoot while the shooting staff are wearing protective coverall, with gloves and masks as they take the necessary precautions amid the shot.

The actor is one of the celebs to be back on the sets and he is advocating for work to resume. Along with the picture, Arjun wrote, "Everyone of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly start resetting our lives." Sharing that he has kick-started his work-life again after a long gap, Kapoor wrote: My work life restarted and I shot for the first time after 4 months... Sab badal chuka hai (everything has changed). New World Order "Accepted" More than 65 thousand netizens hit like on the post within an hour of being posted.