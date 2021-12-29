Arjun, Anshula, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani test positive for COVID-19: Report

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kappor, who turned a year older on Wednesday, have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Pinkvilla report, apart from them, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani have also tested positive.

The four are under home quarantine and are taking all the precautions suggested by the doctor.

Arjun's father Boney Kapoor was also feeling unwell but ETimes reported that the filmmaker has tested negative. Rhea's father, actor Anil Kapoor has also tested negative.

Arjun and his girlfriend Malaika Arora had first tested COVID-19 positive in September 2020 and recovered thereafter. He has tested positive for the second time.

Earlier this month, Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and Shanaya Kapoor and others tested positve for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, actor Ranvir Shorey took to social media to announce that his son Haroon has tested positive for coronavirus.

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 01:39 PM IST