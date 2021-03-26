Arjun and Anshula Kapoor remember their mother with heartfelt posts on death anniversary

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor on their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor's ninth death anniversary got emotional and wrote heartfelt posts remembering her.

The '2 States' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a pretty smiling picture of his mother along with dedicating a heart-touching note to her. He wrote, "It's been 9 years, it's not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please... I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home and seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear."

Wanting his mom back, Arjun added, "I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I'm trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u... come back na..."