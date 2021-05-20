Arijit Singh's mother succumbs to COVID-19

Playback singer Arijit Singh's mother, who had been admitted to a hospital after contracting COVID-19, passed away on Thursday.

She was extremely critical and breathed her last on Thursday morning around 11 am, reported indiatoday.in.

Arijit's mother was admitted to AMRI Dhakuria hospital in Kolkata earlier this month. The news was shared by actress Swastika Mukherjee on social media.

Mukherjee had taken to Twitter to seek blood donors for the singer's mother.

"Need A- blood for singer Arijit Singh's mother, admitted in Amri Dhakuria. Need it today. Pls contact @swatihihihi with verified MALE DONORS," read her tweet.